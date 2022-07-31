Artist Demonstrations at Twigs and Leaves Gallery

Twigs and Leaves Gallery hosts demonstrations by two artists as part of downtown Waynesville’s upcoming Art After Dark gallery strolls.

On Friday, August 5, from 6–9 p.m., jewelry artist Becky Smith will hand cut metal silhouettes for jewelry designs using the piercing technique. She will use a jeweler’s saw and tiny blade that allow her to create crisp edges and accent the smallest details in each silhouette.

“Lately, I have enjoyed adding more dimension to my work,” she says. “I like to design each piece as if it were a still, small moment from nature frozen in time.”

Smith fabricates her work by hand from sterling, fine silver and copper. Most pieces are one of a kind. She uses a natural patina to oxidize each creation, a process that accentuates the forms’ curves and ridges. Her work is heavily inspired by the Blue Ridge Mountains and the textures and sights she encounters every day.

On Friday, September 2, from 6–9 p.m., oil painter Sarah Sneeden will work on a depiction of a local landscape. Though she typically paints on location, she will use a combination of sketches and her imagination for this piece.

“I use color and texture to express my ideas,” she says. “I will be happy to explain my thinking and materials to anyone interested.”

Sneeden’s 50 years of experience, distinctive style and versatility are evident in her original and innumerable works of art. She likes watercolors, Prismacolor pencils, and pastels for sketching, but prefers the permanency of oils for her finished pieces. She experiments with the season and the subject by interpreting reality with sure brush strokes, rich color and verve, always seeking the play of light.

During these Art After Dark events, visitors are invited to stroll through the gallery and enjoy live piano music and complimentary small bites and beverages.

Twigs and Leaves Gallery is located at 98 North Main Street, in Waynesville. Learn more at TwigsandLeaves.com and follow the gallery on Facebook and Instagram.