Artists at Asheville Gallery of Art Host Benefit for RAD, Suggest Purchases at Online Shops

In November, Asheville Gallery of Art (AGA) invites those wishing to support artists to visit its online store. The gallery did not sustain serious damage from Hurricane Helene, but like many other Asheville businesses, remains closed for the time being as water and other issues are resolved. However, an opening will be held at the gallery on Friday, November 1, from 5-7:30 p.m. for an exhibition titled Artists Uniting: A Tribute to Asheville. This exhibition benefits the artists of the River Arts District (RAD), one of the areas of Asheville hardest hit by flooding and an area in which, of course, more than 300 artists work and do business.

AGA artists encourage support for the art community through online purchases by those who are able to shop from the comfort of their homes at this time. “By purchasing a piece, you not only add beauty to your life but also support the artists whose studios and livelihoods have been directly impacted by the storm,” says a statement released by the gallery.

Bee Adams, an AGA artist, has created a piece titled Entertaining Asheville in support of The Asheville Guitar Bar, located in the RAD. “Asheville Guitar Bar is a favorite venue for music and community and includes a gallery for visual art as well,” Adams says. “The Guitar Bar is in the Cotton Mill building and was decimated by Hurricane Helene. Mark and Julia, the owners, had artistically furnished the bar, and all was destroyed. Asheville is the home of artists of many disciplines and this is a tribute to both performing and visual artists.”

The painting Mountain Queen portrays Asheville’s iconic resident animal: the bear. “In the wake of Hurricane Helene, my heart grieves for all that has been lost,” its artist Yvonne McCabe says, “for those who have lost everything, and for those still waiting to be found.” She envisions the subject of Mountain Queen as a tribute to the enduring beauty of Asheville and Western North Carolina. “May she stand as a symbol of strength, resilience and hope for us all as we begin to rebuild.”

AGA plans to keep the public updated about changes to gallery hours, “but for now, we encourage you to enjoy and shop the stunning works available online,” the gallery’s statement says. “Your support means the world to us and helps keep Asheville’s art scene alive and well during this difficult time.”

Learn more and visit the online store at AshevilleGalleryofArt.com. Asheville Gallery of Art also invites the public to donate directly to impacted artists by visiting RiverArtsDistrict.com, where a link for monetary donations may be found.