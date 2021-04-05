Artists Demonstrate Techniques at RAD’s Second Saturday

River Arts District artists herald spring with Second Saturday festivities on April 10. Many of the District’s more than 200 artists will welcome visitors throughout the day. As always, demonstrations, workshops and live music will be among the day’s offerings.

At Wedge Studios, Elise Okrend will be in her studio demonstrating the use of pastels in river paintings, and Tanya Franklin will provide stained glass demonstrations at Philip DeAngelo Studio from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Art Garden AVL at Riverview Station will hold a soft opening for its newly expanded exhibit space, where a solo show will be held for the work of Harry Rivera, an artist of Puerto Rican heritage who creates bold, highly textural large works that use recycled and repurposed materials to explore personal and universal themes. Rivera says that he creates his art as “a tool for helping viewers escape the societal matrix and return to a more authentic internal motivation.” The exhibit runs through May 31, and Rivera will be present from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Second Saturday to discuss his work. All gallery and garden activities will be socially distanced, with masks required.

Asheville Print Studio, also at Riverview Station, will hold printmaking demos from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors will find out how prints are created using eco-friendly practices and materials and can learn about a range of upcoming printmaking classes.

Additional plans throughout the district include a dimensional landscape painting demo and exhibit titled The Long, Long Wait by artist Cindy Lou Chenard from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 362 Depot; a demonstration of fiber art created to look like stained glass by Paige Houghton at Trackside Studios from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and magic tricks and the art of weaving stained glass by Stephen Lange at the Phil Mechanic building from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and studio guide to the district’s artists, and a chance to visit virtually with artists’ work before Second Saturday, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists.