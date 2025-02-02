Artists Explore Healing Post-Helene at AGA

Asheville Gallery of Art’s February exhibit, How We Heal, brings together the works of Cynthia Brody, Kathleen Stern and Marion Vidal in a tribute to the resilience of Western North Carolina. The exhibit highlights the recovery process following the devastation of Hurricane Helene, emphasizing the interconnected healing of the region’s landscapes and communities. An opening reception will take place on Friday, February 7, from 5–7:30 p.m.

Brody’s mixed-media art blends photographs with unrelated images to create curious stories. “I enjoy helping people look closer—at my work with its hidden images, and at the world around them,” says Brody, an artist and psychotherapist. Recently inspired by her move to Asheville, Brody’s latest creations incorporate local elements like bears, kudzu and the Blue Ridge Mountains, reflecting her experiential connection to the region.

Stern, a retired physician turned artist, uses serene landscapes to capture moments of healing and reflection. For this exhibit, she revisited old, unfinished canvases, transforming them into works that celebrate persistence and growth. “Not every piece I worked on made the cut, but I was pleased with the canvases I chose,” she says. “Each one represents part of a sometimes painful learning process and a tribute to persistence. Today’s failure might be the starting point for tomorrow’s success.”

Vidal’s charcoal paintings of still life, portraiture and landscapes highlight the beauty of human anatomy and natural forms. “You are not alone; there is strength in our resilience,” says Vidal. “Many people are coping in different ways, and collectively we will rise and become a force again in WNC.”

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.