Artists Offer One-of-a-Kind Gifts at Southern Highland Craft Guild’s Annual Holiday Market

Each December, the Southern Highland Craft Guild transforms the Folk Art Center’s auditorium into a festive marketplace filled with handcrafted treasures. This year’s Holiday Sale markets take place on Saturday, December 6, and Saturday, December 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shoppers can browse an ever-changing lineup of Guild artists offering handmade ceramics, jewelry, textiles, woodwork and more—many at discounted prices. Admission is free.

“Our annual market is different since it gives customers the opportunity to shop for high-quality art and craft items for the holidays,” says Guild member and crochet lace maker Rita de Maintenon. “The Guild is known for unusual and very special items year round, but especially at holiday time.”

De Maintenon brings an assortment of delicate ornaments, snowflakes and lace crochet trims—many created during her fall demonstrations.

“Prices are lower and often at wholesale level,” says de Maintenon. “Especially in this current economy, it is important to shop locally and there is no danger of tariffs or shortages of tasteful items at our sale.”

For jewelry artist and fair coordinator Ruthie Cohen, the event is as much about camaraderie as it is about commerce. “The atmosphere at the Holiday Sale Market is full of humming anticipation of the crowds,” says Cohen. “It’s also an opportunity for Guild Members to catch up with each other. This isn’t work—this is fun!”

Cohen approaches the sale with an emphasis on accessibility and discovery. “My first step is to go through my inventory and choose jewelry designs to be offered at various discount prices,” she says. “Some visitors are comfortable looking at $25 items, others at $125. I have even been known to throw in a few $5 items to make some young shoppers-in-training score a find!” She notes that her booth setup is intentionally relaxed to encourage browsing. “Presentation is much more casual for the Holiday Sale Market,” says Cohen. “Prices are much more prominent in the cases to allow shoppers to peruse quickly and decide if they want a closer look at something.”

For Cohen, the event’s spirit lies in the joy of discovery and connection. “My hope is that visitors enjoy the ‘hunt for treasures’ in my booth during the Holiday Sale Market,” she says. “It is also a great opportunity for the visitor to make a personal connection with me and my work. Shopping for handmade items has a stronger connection between the artist, the visitor and the person who ultimately receives the gift. Anyone can shop for a present at stores or online, but how many folks get to touch and feel the handcrafted objects and talk to the artist who made the items?”

The Folk Art Center is located at Milepost 382 of the Blue Ridge Parkway, just north of the Highway 70 entrance in east Asheville. Learn more at SouthernHighlandGuild.org.