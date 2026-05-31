ArtPlay Returns to the River Arts District with New Studio and Expanded Vision

ArtPlay is returning to the River Arts District with a new location in the Cotton Mill Studios. Founded in 2021, ArtPlay first established itself in the RAD before relocating to Orange Street following Hurricane Helene. “Orange Street has been such a safe harbor,” said ArtPlay owner Kristen Edge in a press release.

After Edge rented a temporary studio space inside Cotton Mill Studios for a workshop earlier this year, the opportunity emerged for ArtPlay to permanently share second-floor studio space in the Cotton Mill with photographer René Treece of Luxe House Photographic. For Edge, it was a choice between safety and the unknown. “In the end, my intuition told me to take the leap,” she says.

Tania Dirks, who first became involved with ArtPlay in the summer of 2024, teaches acrylic painting classes and weekend workshops at ArtPlay focused on colorscapes, color theory and helping students develop confidence in their own creative voices. “This move means that we are back in the heart of where artwork is being made and shown in Asheville, so inspiration and examples for my students will literally be steps away,” she says.

Artist and bookbinder Erin Keane will teach a Visual Journaling class at the new ArtPlay location on September 12 and 13. “The RAD has a special synergy that is pulsing with creative belonging and cross-pollination,” says Keane. “This year, I’ve been teaching in my home studio and gallery studios in Asheville, which has been wonderful, but I’m thrilled to return to the synergy of the RAD with ArtPlay.”

ArtPlay is also introducing new programming as part of the move, including an Artist Development Series designed for practicing artists looking to deepen their skills and strengthen their creative practices. Edge is also planning an ArtPlay retreat at The Radical hotel in November. While most programming will take place at Cotton Mill Studios, ArtPlay will also partner with local businesses and nonprofits to offer some classes in accessible ground-level spaces throughout Asheville.

The Cotton Mill Studios is located at 122 Riverside Drive. For updates on classes, events and the new studio opening, follow along on Instagram @artplaystudionc or visit Artplay-Studio.com.