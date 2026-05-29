La Vie en Rosé Brings Three Days of Art, Fashion and Music to Marked Tree Vineyard

Set against the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains, La Vie en Rosé returns to Marked Tree Vineyard from Friday, June 12, through Sunday, June 14, offering a three-day immersion into art, music, fashion and wine. The annual festival serves as a fundraiser for the Art League of Henderson County and the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra.

“La Vie en Rosé is one of the most meaningful events of the year for the Art League because it expands how and where people experience visual art,” says Diane Dean, executive director of the Art League. “Partnering with Marked Tree Vineyard allows us to introduce our artists to entirely new audiences—wine club members, visitors exploring the region’s wine circuit and a broader community of art lovers. It’s a beautiful alignment of mission and place, made possible by partners who truly believe in making the arts accessible.”

The weekend begins June 12 with Art After Dark, a ticketed opening night from 6–9 p.m. that offers an early look at the juried exhibition before it opens to the public. The exhibit remains open throughout the weekend.

“What makes this exhibit especially unique is the scope of work on view,” says Dean. “Rather than featuring a single piece per artist, the juried exhibit presents small bodies of work, giving visitors a deeper, more meaningful connection to each artist’s voice and process—something not typically possible in a traditional monthly gallery setting.”

The festival continues on Saturday with L’Atelier, a celebration of fashion and wine that includes a runway show beginning at 7 p.m., with VIP access at 5:30 p.m. and general admission at 6:30 p.m. Designers from across the region bring their work to the runway, followed by an evening of music and dancing under the stars. “We will have some new fabric and fashion houses like Kent Stetson, Carlos Marrero, and Curated Consignment Boutique for the fashion show,” says Tim Parks of Marked Tree Vineyard.

Also on Saturday, there is a Hendersonville Youth Orchestra performance at 2:30 p.m. On Sunday, the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra performs with The Foreign Landers at 6:30 p.m.

The festival coincides with National Rosé Day and the release of Marked Tree’s newest vintage of its signature rosé, Chloé. “Every vintage has been different,” says Parks. “We have changed blends and winemaking techniques. The 2025 is done in the Saignée from Malbec for the first time ever.”

Marked Tree Vineyard is located at 623 Deep Gap Road, Flat Rock. Learn more and purchase tickets at MarkedTreeVineyard.com/la-vie-en-rose-festival.