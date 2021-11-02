Asheville Gallery of Art: Bill George’s Collections

Asheville Gallery of Art will highlight oil painter Bill George in the exhibition Collections for the month of November. George will display a few paintings from each of six different series that he has completed, providing a diversity of subject matter from antique cars to portraits. “I cannot say I paint for followers or collectors because I never know who will be interested in any particular series,” he says. “They vary so much. No one ever knows what they will see from me next.”

George worked in the digital world as a graphic designer for many years before he began painting in 1999. He uses an indirect method, building up his paintings in several layers to achieve a natural, realist style that stops just short of looking like a photograph. “Oils are the most traditional medium prized for their luminosity, color clarity and workability no matter what style that you use,” the artist says.

“Rembrandt, Rubens and Vermeer all adopted this specific technique of the indirect method—the Venetian technique, which is most commonly associated with and used as an indirect approach in oil painting to this day.” Visit the gallery to meet the artist at an opening reception on Friday, November 5, from 5—8 p.m.

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.