Asheville Gallery of Art Hosts #ArtSquared

Starting on Thursday, December 3, Asheville Gallery of Art will host #ArtSquared, a show featuring original square paintings by several members. The title of the show is “hashtagged” as a nod to how social media have impacted the careers of the gallery and its artists. “Having an online presence opens up my world, which was particularly important during this time of isolation,” says member artist Bee Adams, who posts her paintings on Facebook and Instagram and sometimes seeks input from her followers. “Being an artist can be a very solitary process and it is nice to be able to reach out to the community and share your work.”

Adams says Asheville’s historic architecture is one of her favorite subjects for painting. Her contribution to #ArtSquared depicts the Drhumor building. “This grand Romanesque building fit the square motif well and was a challenging studio piece to create,” she says. “Choosing one of downtown Asheville’s oldest buildings to represent in a show that touts the use of the internet is a great juxtaposition of old and new.”

The show runs through Tuesday, December 29, during gallery hours, and also by private appointment. Gallery hours are 12-5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. To make arrangements for a private tour, email a request to agaprivatetours@gmail.com. Visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com for more information.