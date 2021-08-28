Asheville Gallery of Art Presents Beckoning In

Through September, the work of Kate Thayer will be on display in Asheville Gallery of Art in an exhibition titled Beckoning In. Thayer uses oil paint on linen to create natural landscapes. “Beckoning In relates to my desire to have the viewer enter my paintings and to become part of the painting, losing themselves within the scene,” she says. “The paintings in the show were chosen for their visual depth and the textures of nature in the scene that are unique for that season and place. This is achieved by applying many layers of paint over many days.”

Thayer is not a formally trained artist, but learned her craft through museum visits and art books. She only began painting after she moved to the forests of Flat Rock from her flat, wintery homeland in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “Walking with my eyes wide open, slowly, allowed me to experience the woods in a special way,” she says. “Thus began my painting of the unique places that touched me. Painting became a way for me to combine nature and myself in creating a scene that called to me.”

The gallery will host a meet and greet with Thayer on First Friday, September 3, from 5–8 p.m.

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call 828.251.5796, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.