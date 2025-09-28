Asheville’s Wortham Center for the Performing Arts Announces Exciting New Season of Entertainment

The 2025-2026 season, running through May, at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts will feature a stellar offering of music, dance and stories from top touring entertainment artists. Also scheduled are workshops, master classes and special events for community members. “This season, expect stunning artistry from an exciting lineup of performances,” says Rae Geoffrey, Wortham’s managing director. “From bold new acts to familiar favorites, there is something for everyone to enjoy in 25/26.”

The Wortham Center for the Performing Arts seeks to expand entertainment options for the community each season. “We’ve also added special experiences for our patrons this year with the opportunity for VIP experiences in shows such as our Comedy Zone Series, Jane Lynch & Kate Flannery, and LP & the Vinyl,” Geoffrey says. “We’re particularly thrilled to welcome comedy sensation Josh Blue in October and a riveting storytelling experience, Of Blood and Bone, by the sensational Donna Washington, just in time for Halloween.” Additional October shows include Pilobolus and Lightwire Theater’s DINO-LIGHT.

In November, singer-songwriter Karla Bonoff will appear, and Cirque Kalabanté’s Afrique en Cirque will thrill audiences with a circus experience unlike any other, showcasing acrobatic feats and rhythmic live music.

A Swannanoa Solstice, a beloved holiday tradition, returns on December 21, with a celebration by regional artists of Appalachian culture, seasonal joy and storytelling.

The 2025/26 Student Series returns as well, with a lineup that includes dance, music, theater, magic and storytelling. Need-based scholarships are available through the Arts for All Kids program.

The Wortham Center for the Performing Arts is located at 18 Biltmore Avenue in downtown Asheville. To learn more about the season’s offerings or to purchase tickets, visit WorthamArts.org or call 828.257.4530.