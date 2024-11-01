At Woolworth Walk, You Can Help Support Local Artists Recovering from Hurricane Losses

During the month of November, Woolworth Walk will dedicate its FW Gallery Featured Artist Space to artists directly impacted by Hurricane Helene. Art pieces will be available for purchase and the public is encouraged to visit, call or email the gallery in order to support artists directly.

“When the storm tore through Western North Carolina, many Asheville artists lost studios and with them a lot of artwork,” says Kaela Campanella, communications director for Woolworth Walk. “A large percentage of the artists in the Woolworth Walk community had studios in the River Arts District where entire buildings were submerged in the floods.

With the holidays approaching, this is the time of year that many artists and makers rely on for a majority of their annual income. In addition to that loss of income, folks are now having to rebuild homes, studios, replace lost inventory and still find time for their livelihood as artists.”

Woolworth Walk, located in the historic W. Woolworth Co. building downtown, has two floors of display space and represents more than 170 local artists working in a variety of mediums including painting, photography, mixed media, wood, pottery, metal and jewelry.

Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. For updated business hours or to inquire about a purchase, call 828.785.2062 or email info@woolworthwalk.com. For latest information, visit Instagram @woolworth_walk.