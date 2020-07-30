August Exhibits at In Tandem Gallery

Bakersville’s In Tandem Gallery hosts two new shows beginning in August. The Clay Canvas opens Saturday, August 1, and runs through September 1, and a solo exhibit featuring the work of Ani Kasten opens Saturday, August 15, and runs through September 15.

The Clay Canvas, In Tandem’s first annual invitational plate show, is made up of both well-known ceramic artists and talented emerging artists. From across the US and Canada, the 29 participants will exhibit work ranging from the pictorial to the non-objective, all with the ceramic plate as their foundation. These functional and decorative pieces encompass a broad range of techniques, styles and designs.

“I wanted both the highest quality work and the most variety I could find,” says gallery co-owner Andy Palmer. “It’s the most eclectic show we’ve put together to date and I adore the work that’s been sent to us.”

Kasten, of Shafer, MN, will present her newest body of functional and sculptural ceramic pieces, which are influenced by her travels in Nepal and ceramic training in England. Her work draws on minimalist British studio ceramics as well as handmade antiquities created by indigenous peoples throughout Asia. Kasten’s bowls, plates and drinking vessels straddle the line between utilitarian items and stand-alone art pieces and focus on the texture of the clay and the contrast of the surface versus the body.

“Ani Kasten is the epitome of an artist who makes functional work that is extremely sculptural in nature,” says Palmer. “Technically, her pieces can be used, but I find them more of a statement that I need to consider visually and mentally.”

In Tandem Gallery is located at 20 North Mitchell Street in Bakersville. Hours are Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment. For more information, call the gallery at 828.688.6428 or visit InTandemGallery.com.