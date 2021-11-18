Aurora Studio & Gallery Hosts Holiday Sale

The Refinery AVL, on Coxe Avenue in Asheville, hosts a series of holiday sales on Saturdays, November 20 and 27, and December 4, 11, and 18, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Refinery is home to more than a dozen artists and artisans, including new resident Aurora Studio and Gallery, a supportive space for creatives who have been impacted by mental health issues or addiction.

“I’m excited to have a permanent space that can be accessed daily, and to make plans with artists from the program for a holiday arts and crafts sale,” says founder Lori Greenberg.

Aurora will offer a range of items including silk scarves, cards, prints, t-shirts, mixed media art and paintings. Sales will benefit both the artists and the program, as artists receive 80 to 95 percent of the proceeds.

The Refinery sales will also include mixed media art, photography, jewelry and journals from Conscious Creating Arts & Education; Amar Stewart’s oil paintings in homage to hip-hop and celebrity; restored and recycled furniture, jewelry boxes and small wall art from Friend of Furniture; and abstract expressionist paintings, prints and ink drawings by John Federlin. “I’m drawn to the idea of expression versus illustration, the dance between painter and canvas,” says Federlin.

On December 4, Majik Studios owner Pam Granger Gale leads two sessions of a Van Gogh-inspired scarf marbling class. Gale guides participants step by step through the marbling process to create a wearable silk scarf.

To learn more about Aurora Studio & Gallery, visit AuroraStudio-Gallery.com.

