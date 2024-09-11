Author Talks to Be Held for Three WNC Memoirs

The Wilma Dykeman Legacy presents My Story 2024, a series of talks by the authors of three WNC memoirs. Each talk begins at 7 p.m. at the West Asheville Public Library and will also be accessible via Zoom. “People come together through stories,” says Jim Stokely, president of the Wilma Dykeman Legacy. “In WNC, we have so much diversity: Natives, white descendants of American Revolution Patriots, transplants from all around our country and the globe. When we explore even a few personal stories from this region, connections that were always there come to light, and new connections are made.”

The series kicks off on Thursday, September 12, with Jennifer McGaha, a teacher at UNC Asheville and coordinator of the Great Smokies Writing Program, discussing her memoir Bushwacking: How to Get Lost in the Woods and Write Your Way Out. McGaha says that “storytelling begets storytelling,” which is why she enjoys doing author talks like this one. “Every time I do a reading or author event, someone in the audience either raises their hand or comes up to me afterwards to tell me their own story, which is such a gift,” she says. “I just love this sense of community that happens at readings and the opportunities that arise to consider all the ways our stories intersect and overlap but also diverge. Every person’s story is infinitely interesting to me—which is, I suppose, why I am so drawn to creative nonfiction.”

McGaha also has a forthcoming collection of essays about midlife titled The Joy Document. “Though it is not all light in content,” she says, “it is ultimately intended to be a hopeful, uplifting book. Writing this book was truly a delight, and I hope readers will find it equally fun to read.”

On November 14, Ann Batchelder will discuss her memoir Craving Spring: A Mother’s Quest, a Daughter’s Depression, and the Greek Myth that Brought Them Together. On December 14, Dr. Benjamin Gilmer will present his memoir, The Other Dr. Gilmer: Two Men, a Murder, and an Unlikely Fight for Justice.

West Asheville Public Library is located at 942 Haywood Road. Register for the Zoom link by emailing MyStory@wilmadykemanlegacy.org. Visit WilmaDykemanLegacy.org for more information.