Autumn Events at North Carolina Arboretum

The North Carolina Arboretum has two new exhibits on display through January 12. TreeHouses, open to the public daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. inside the Baker Exhibit Center, provides a hands-on, family-friendly exploration of the roles that trees play in providing homes and habitats for many animals. Guests can climb through a tree house, become an animal tracker or move their feet on the forest-sound floor. The exhibit engages children and adults in indoor nature explorations and informs visitors about the ecology of sustainable tree harvesting.

“Highlights of the TreeHouses exhibit include motion-activated animal noises, a rotating viewer where guests can see an owl and its eggs, and computer interactives where guests can learn how to be a forester or turn a tree into a house using a spin browser,” says Ashlee Lanier, exhibits curator at The Arboretum.

Fibersong: The Beauty and Whimsy of Nature, on display daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. inside the Arboretum’s Education Center, is a unique quilt exhibit created by award-winning, Asheville-based artist Paula Entin. Working with a diverse array of materials, Entin creates whimsical quilts that present three dimensions. Leaves may be made of leather, mushrooms of suede, and other embellishments formed from items including beads, wire and knitted yarn.

“A quilt starts as an idea, a turn of phrase, a book title, a neat fabric, or something I see on a hike or while traveling,” says Entin. “As I pull things together, sometimes a shift happens and the piece takes a slight turn in another direction.”

All art quilts are available for purchase, and a portion of the sales will be donated to The North Carolina Arboretum Society. The North Carolina Arboretum is located at 100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way, Asheville. Admission is free. A standard $14 per vehicle parking fee is required for non-members. Learn more at NCArboretum.org.