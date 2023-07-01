Barkle and Sparkle with Paintings and Jewelry at Woolworth Walk Throughout July

Through Sunday, July 30, Woolworth Walk presents Barkle and Sparkle 2: Back Together Again, a joint show of works by Angela Alexander and Carol Eder Smith in the FW Gallery. There will be a reception for the show on Friday, July 7, from 5–8 p.m.

Alexander is known for her bold, colorful portraits of dogs, some of whom are rescues. A portion of Alexander’s sales from the show will be donated to Charlie’s Angels Animal Rescue and Mountain Pet Rescue. Barkle and Sparkle will also feature some of Alexander’s wildlife paintings, and some portraits in a new style that the artist has been exploring. “The selection will represent the style I’m known for as well as the newer techniques,” says Alexander. “It’s all still recognizable as my work but with different brushstrokes, palette knives, more texture.”

Alexander has been friends with Smith, a jeweler, for many years. Smith will also donate a portion of her sales from this show to the rescues. “Carol is a huge dog lover just like me,” says Alexander. “She occasionally creates jewelry that has a paw print or dog featured in the work. We both think outside of the box to design work that is unique.”

The title of the show is a reference to the long separation caused by the pandemic and the joy of reuniting. “After the isolation that we all felt the past few years, it means so much to be showing together with Angela again,” says Smith. “We both love and respect each other’s work and live with things that each of us created, which also helps us cherish our friendship. Angela is a master of manipulating color and I also love to use colorful, sparkly stones that dazzle.”

Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, call 828.254.9234 or visit WoolworthWalk.com.