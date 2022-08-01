Behind the Brush at Art MoB August 13–14

Art MoB Studios & Gallery, in Hendersonville, hosts Behind the Brush, a series of demonstrations by five studio artists, on Saturday and Sunday, August 13 and 14, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Each demonstration lasts 30 minutes and allows visitors to interact with the artist as they work.

“This is our way of showing the public the sequence of creativity that takes place in completing a piece of artwork,” says gallery owner Michele Sparks. “Sometimes the artists’ pieces have stories behind them or a vision, or other times they are created from a mood.”

Kristie Grove, who paints whimsical watercolors for children and the young at heart, will demonstrate her method for creating characters by choosing an animal and “interviewing” it with ten questions. She will then create the art using the answers.

“I believe we all have characters deep down inside from our life journeys,” says Grove. “I want to help visitors discover theirs.”

Potter Honey Burrell will throw clay pieces on the wheel and show both decorative and functional work in different stages in order to demonstrate the altering process. Watercolorist Simone Wood will paint a wren during her Saturday demonstration and a cardinal on Sunday. Her demonstrations will be full of energy as she paints freestyle and without reservation.

“I have no way of knowing what the end result will be since I will start with a splatter of paint and work my magic from there,” says Wood.

Mixed media artist Vanessa Segraves and acrylic painter Diane Dean will also demonstrate. At 4 p.m. each day, Sparks will discuss her journey, struggles to make the gallery a success and Art MoB artists who have gone on to become professional artists and gallery owners.

Art MoB Studios & Marketplace is located at 124 4th Avenue East, downtown Hendersonville. Hours are Monday and Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1-4:30 p.m., or by appointment. Closed Tuesday. To learn more, visit ArtMoBStudios.com or call 828-693-4545.