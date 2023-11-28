Behold the Beauty of Winter at Asheville Gallery of Art

By Abbey Prevost

Join the Asheville Gallery of Art as it celebrates the beauty of the changing seasons with its new exhibition, Winter Solstice, running from Friday, December 1, through Sunday, December 31. Each of the 31 resident artists of the gallery will be displaying an original piece of fine art that captures the return of light and warmth heralded by the winter solstice. The unifying theme of the pieces is in the power of the sun’s light as it brings new beginnings for the upcoming season. The exhibit will be available to view from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. An opening reception will be held on December 1, from 5–8 p.m. All are welcome.

One of the artists participating in the exhibition is Sally Lordeon, whose piece titled Winter Solstice illustrates sunlight as it spills through the sky at dawn with fruity shades of orange. Lordeon says she found the inspiration for this piece in the woods, not far from her home. “It was a brisk winter morning, but the sun in the clear sky lit the scene with apricot hues that were absolutely beautiful,” she says. “I wanted to focus on the warmth of the winter sun, especially as it glows on a snow-laden bank of a creek bed.” Lordeon is enthusiastic about the feel of the season, and how its beauty is emphasized with many colors, lights and shadows.

The Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in downtown Asheville. For more information, call 828.251.5796, or visit AshevilleGalleryofArt.com. Abbey Prevost is a senior at UNC Asheville and a fall intern for The Laurel.