BFA Portfolio Exhibition at WCU Fine Art Museum

From Tuesday, November 10, through Thursday, November 19, the WCU School of Art and Design will present its BFA Portfolio Exhibition in the WCU Fine Art Museum. The museum is currently closed to the public, but a virtual 360-degree tour will be made available on the opening date.

Developed by students in conjunction with professors Richard Tichich and John Seefeldt, museum curator Carolyn Grosch and exhibition designer Greg McPherson, the exhibition features studio art and graphic design work by 27 graduating students. Studio art major Tracie Macias has submitted work that she created by working with her own photographs in Photoshop. “This series is full of symbolism and mystery,” she says. “It is meant to communicate the thoughts or struggles that we all experience.”

Libby Fleet says she uses her graphic design illustrations to entertain and tell stories. “I tend to sway in a lighthearted direction, making inside jokes within my own work for others to find,” she says. “Being a part of an actual exhibition in a fine art museum is amazing, since stories are meant to be shared and enjoyed. I feel like this is a fantastic chance to share my stories with as wide an audience as possible.”

To learn more about this exhibition and other WCU Fine Art Museum offerings, visit arts.wcu.edu/exhibitions.