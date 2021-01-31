“Blooms” at Asheville Gallery of Art in February

Asheville Gallery of Art presents Blooms, a show celebrating the signs of early spring, from Thursday, February 4, through Sunday, February 28. The show will feature a variety of work in different styles and mediums from four member artists: Jacqueline Oliver, Kate Coleman, Cynthia Llanes and Claire Simpson Jones, who decided together on the show’s theme. “I knew this could be a new challenge for me being a bird artist,” says Coleman, who painted crocuses in the snow and a night-blooming cereus as her contributions. “It will be interesting to see my individual style and technique transferred this way.”

Llanes’ vivid works for Blooms were inspired by her favorite poet’s description of flowers. She uses alcohol ink as her medium, which creates bright and saturated colors that are uniquely well-suited to florals. “I wish that this pandemic was over,” she says. “But it is far from over. However, art continues to bring us color, joy and faith in what is good and beautiful. We need all of this to help us survive a challenging, difficult time as we look forward to a better, safer tomorrow.”

The gallery is open Thursday to Sunday from 12–5 p.m. or by private appointment. Learn more at AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com.