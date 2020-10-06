Blue Blossom Floral Apothecary Opens Inside Art MoB Studios

Art MoB Studios & Marketplace has added a new “floral apothecary” service to their space. Starting this month, shoppers can find fresh, dried and silk florals, succulents and houseplants, as well as a collection of handmade soaps, body products and candles for sale. Blue Blossom also features an innovative floral concierge service and the option for a multi-level, monthly floral subscription with curbside pick-up. Arrangements can even be paired with wines from Wine Sage and Gourmet. “It’s a marriage of art and flowers,” says Simone Wood, co-owner with Michele Sparks of Art MoB Studios and designer for The Blue Blossom. Wood has more than 35 years of floral experience, including many years in the floral department at Biltmore.

Some might argue that this is a bad time to launch a new business, but the Art MoB team disagrees. “Small flower farm communities in the US and family-run businesses need to move their products now more than ever,” says Sparks. “That was an important part of our decision to open this business now.” During the stress of these uncertain times, Woods explains that houseplants can boost your mood and even clean the indoor air.

Furthermore, the apothecary selection of soaps, candles and bath products provide a much-needed opportunity for pampering. “We want people to know that we care and we are doing our part in helping others,” she says.

The Blue Blossom is located in Art MoB Studios and Marketplace at 124 4th Avenue East, Hendersonville. For more information, call 828-378-4548 or visit ArtMobStudios.com.