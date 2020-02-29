Blue Dharma Exhibits Work of Young Asheville Artist

Blue Dharma Fine Art presents the work of Ella Bennett, a nine-year-old Asheville artist, throughout the month of March. A reception, with Ella and her family in attendance, will be held Sunday, March 29, from 12–2 p.m.

“Robb Bennett (Ella’s father) and I went to dinner with Ella a month ago,” says gallery owner Bill Bowers. “I was so impressed with Ella’s ability to explain and describe how she paints and where she gets her story and inspiration from that—without hesitation—the idea of inviting her to have her art exhibit at Blue Dharma seemed to be an event that should be supported.”

Ella’s acrylic paintings are inspired by the natural world around her, with the ocean, flowers, trees and animals some of her favorite subjects. “As a toddler, she was presented with various musical instruments and art supplies and given the space to explore them all,” says her mother, Marsha Sterling. “Her early education was Waldorf-based, so she spent lots of time in nature and was exposed to watercolor technique. Over time, it became clear that she preferred art to music. Her painting and creative skills keep improving, and she’s passionate about expressing herself on canvas.”

Bennett’s talents in drawing and web development inspire her to create, Ella says. And as for art and why she enjoys it: “You can do anything you want with it,” she says. Recently, she has begun exploring mixed media techniques, incorporating paper into her paintings.

“For young people to experience their own art exhibited like this young artist’s will be is invaluable for all involved, including teachers, parents and fellow students,” Bowers says.

Blue Dharma Fine Art is located at 1 Page Avenue, Suite 137, in Asheville. Winter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or by appointment. To learn more, call 941.301.1409 or visit BlueDharmaFineArt.com.