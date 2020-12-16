Blue Dharma Fine Art: The Evolution of Bill Bowers’ “Convergence”

Bill Bowers’ latest work, Convergence, is on display now at Blue Dharma Fine Art in Asheville’s Grove Arcade. The 22-inch by 28-inch painting, which Bowers began at the beginning of 2020, is somewhat symbolic of the year itself.

“When I started working on it, the painting rapidly became heavy and muddy, so I stopped for months just to see what I could do to salvage it,” says Bowers. “After I finally put my signature gold square on the dark mess and pulled the tape from around it, all these great underbody colors and patterns were revealed.”

Though Bowers then signed the piece and hung it in his gallery, he states he still felt it was incomplete until he noticed a bronze picture frame that had been sitting in the back of his studio all along. When he put the two together, the combination of a contemporary abstract and an antique frame provided a solution.

“Life is like that right now, as we see a lot of mess and unwanted outcomes,” says Bowers. “When those outcomes stir in us the hope of a solution, convergence can occur creating beauty from angst.”

Bowers’ career as an artist spans more than 30 years and includes a variety of painting styles. His recent work focuses on personal totems, Zen abstracts and surrealism featuring the landscapes, flora and fauna of Western North Carolina.

Blue Dharma Fine Art is located at 1 Page Avenue, Suite 137, in Asheville. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, or by appointment. To learn more, call 941.301.1409 or visit BlueDharmaFineArt.com.