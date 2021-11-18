Blue Moon Gallery Features Jeremy Sams

Blue Moon Gallery and Frame in Brevard welcomes award-winning artist Jeremy Sams, whose work is now on display at the gallery. Sams’ work consists of representational paintings of WNC landscapes, creeks and rivers that are meant to evoke a sense of peace and calm.

“Jeremy has many different skills as an artist, including his landscape paintings, portraiture and ability to paint en plein air,” says photographer and Blue Moon Gallery owner Rob Travis. “With more than 20 years of experience as a working artist, I have determined that those who can combine multiple aspects of their craft bring a unique quality to their exhibits.”

Sams uses acrylics to create paintings ranging in size from a few square inches to murals measuring more than 60 feet in length. His locations for painting are unplanned, usually the product of driving backroads or hiking, while always trying to maintain a sensitive eye to artistic elements that make for a good visual story.

“Inspiration sometimes comes when I least expect it,” says Sams. “It’s not only the grand views that make me stand in awe; sometimes it’s those places where the mood of the light, or contrast of shapes and values caught at the perfect moment in time, make me want to stop and stare.”

Sams won his first art competition at age six. At age 15, he was introduced to painting and at 19, he began a career as a professional artist creating commissioned portraits and murals for the local community. His artistic growth took on a new form in 2011 when he was introduced to painting en plein air. This same year, he and his wife mourned the death of two children. Through this trying time, Jeremy found inspiration and healing through painting outdoors.

“I would consider it an achievement if people were able to look at my work and see something that elevated their souls to a place of giving glory to the Creator and enjoying his ultimate handiwork,” says Sams.

Blue Moon Gallery and Frame is located at 24 East Main Street in Brevard. For more information, visit BlueMoonGalleryandFrame.com.