Blue Moon Gallery Welcomes New Artist

Blue Moon Gallery and Frame in Brevard will be featuring the work of Megan Richard starting this December. Gallery owner Robert Travis, who also features his fine art photography at Blue Moon, was impressed by Richard’s work when he met her over the summer. “I was instantly drawn to the atmospheric quality of some of her mountain scapes, the use of color and small birds in big scenics and also the uniqueness of her starry night series,” he says. “I’ve painted in watercolor, and her mastery of the medium was apparent and something to be admired.”

Richard has a degree in Fine Arts from Ohio Wesleyan University and studied at The Art League School in Alexandria, Virginia. “I think my watercolor landscapes offer a unique vision that complements the work of the other artists represented,” she says. She adds there is a certain serendipity to her representation at Blue Moon Gallery. “One of the paintings I will be featuring is called Once in a Blue Moon, and many of my paintings represent the peacefulness and beauty of the hours between dusk and dawn, so how could I not be thrilled to show my work at Blue Moon Gallery?”

Blue Moon Gallery is located at 24 East Main Street in Brevard. For more information, visit BlueMoonGalleryAndFrame.com.