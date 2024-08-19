Book Feature: Courageous Heart

Lucy Clark, Author

Lucy Clark, owner of The Lucy Clark Gallery, in Brevard, has explored many artistic mediums through the years including pottery, wall sculptures and jewelry, but writing is a creative outlet she traces back to her seven-year-old self. Though she moved away from it as she grew older, she found herself drawn to writing once again when she began a blog, “The Life of Mud: Musings of a Potter and How It Relates to Life,” and during COVID when she wrote poems during weekly emails to stay in touch with others. “Finally, after many requests to create a book, I decided to sit down during the cold winter months and do something that I could be proud of,” Clark says.

Courageous Heart’s pages pair Clark’s poems with her original photography. “I am always photographing places and moments that I emotionally resonate with,” she says. “When the words come, I find that I have a shot that will match the tone of the writing. Other times, the photo will inspire the writing.”

Clark likes the words, “To keep our hearts open is probably the most urgent responsibility you have as you get older,” a quote attributed to Leonard Cohen. “For me,” she says, “poetry is a way of keeping my eyes shut and my heart wide open.”

Courageous Heart, July, 2024, poetry/photographs, hardcover, $30, by Lucy Clark, and self-published in Brevard, NC. Order copies at LucyClarkGallery.com.