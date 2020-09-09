Book Feature: Decorating for Death

Renee Kumor, Author

Hendersonville author Renee Kumor has released Decorating for Death, the 15th cozy mystery thriller in her River Bend Chronicles series. By this point in writing about the fictional small town River Bend, Kumor says, her characters are in charge. “They seem to have ideas and I just write them down.

However, I do have one driving philosophy: keep things simple. Murders should happen and romance should happen in ways that appear realistic in small-town life.” River Bend has some similarities to Hendersonville. “My characters enjoy gathering places similar to those we find in town,” Kumor says, “a local brewery, a bakery, the farm supply store, coffee shops.”

In this latest installment in the series a dead body turns up in the kitchen redesign section of Big Roy’s building supply store. His widow will soon discover that he was not the man she thought he was.

Kumor says she is already working on the next book in the series and the next ten after that. “The characters grow throughout the series and often I find I want to have a secondary story or a relationship arc through several books,” she says.

Publishing during a pandemic is not without challenges, Kumor says, with the usual author events not able to be held. “But there are readers who are notified by the publisher when a new book comes out and have already bought and read my latest,” she says. “That is very humbling.”

Decorating for Death, June, 2020, fiction, paperback, $14.95, e-book, $3.95, by Renee Kumor, and published by Absolutely Amazing eBooks, Key West, FL. Books are available locally at the Historic Courthouse Museum in Hendersonville. To learn more, visit ReneeKumor.com.