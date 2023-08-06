Book Feature: Here in the Dark

Meagan Lucas, Author

A desire to revisit—and share—some of her short stories led author Meagan Lucas (Songbirds and Stray Dogs) to produce her latest work, Here in the Dark. “When I started thinking about how to narrow my back catalogue of stories into something that felt connected/cohesive, I noticed a pattern—I almost always write about women, and most of my stories include some element of lawlessness, if not outright crime,” Lucas says. “I’m fascinated with the lives of women, and find them underrepresented in crime stories—especially as the perpetrators or solvers of the crime.”

Lucas finds stories a welcome diversion, at times, from novel writing. “I also think that I’m willing to be a little more brave in a short story—both with technique and with subjects,” she says.

She hopes that readers of all genres find this collection enticing. “There are a lot of tough subjects in these stories, but my goal is always to entertain, to keep the reader up at night flipping pages,” Lucas says.

Here in the Dark, July 2023, fiction, paperback, $14.99, by Meagan Lucas, and published by Shotgun Honey Books, Lutz, FL. Lucas will appear at Malaprop’s Bookstore/Café on Tuesday, August 8, at 6 p.m. and at City Lights Bookstore on Saturday, August 19, at 3 p.m.