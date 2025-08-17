Book Feature: Hour of the Pumpkin Queen

Megan Shepherd, Author

Megan Shepherd’s latest book, Hour of the Pumpkin Queen, continues a series set in the world of Tim Burton’s film, The Nightmare Before Christmas. An award-winning author from Brevard, Shepherd, who writes Gothic young adult books and loves the worlds that Burton creates, was on Disney’s radar. “Several years ago, I auditioned to write a Beauty and the Beast spin-off book series for Disney,” Shepherd says. “I didn’t get selected for that job, but I maintained a good relationship with the editor. Years later, when I mentioned to my agent that I was between projects and wanted something different and not too time-consuming, she connected me back with that editor at Disney.”

Shepherd lauds The Nightmare Before Christmas for its creativity. “It makes so many bold choices that I didn’t see other movies taking in its era,” she says. “And it has stood up to the passage of time.” Besides the movie’s enduringly popular songs and main characters, fans also love Sally the Rag Doll, the subject of the Pumpkin Queen book series. “I think the reason her series has taken off is all because of what a compelling character she is,” Shepherd adds. “When it comes to a young adult audience, it’s all about finding your place in the world. And that’s exactly what Sally is trying to do in the series. She’s a doll in a land of monsters, who becomes a queen—but still has to struggle with what that means.”

Hour of the Pumpkin Queen, July 2025, young adult, hardcover, $19.99, by Megan Shepherd, and published by Penguin Random House/Disney Publishing, New York, NY. Learn more at MeganShepherd.com.