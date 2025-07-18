Book Feature: Life’s Surprises

Susan Amond Todd, Author

The newest book in Susan Amond Todd’s fictional The Life series continues events in protagonist Rebekah Hayward’s life in the Blue Ridge Mountains. “My inspiration for my books is the ordinary woman who has no idea how extraordinary she really is,” says Amond Todd. “Rebekah was just a person in my mind to start out with. Her life evolves just as real life happens and evolves.”

Although readers can pick up her story in this the second book in the series, Amond Todd recommends reading the first book, Life’s Fortune, for the background on Rebekah’s life. The series will conclude with the third and fourth books, Life’s Blessings and Life’s Journey. The series will delight readers who enjoy books about “good people, love, life, family and friendships,” Amond Todd says. “My characters rise above the situations in life that we all face which ultimately make us who we are.”

Like Rebekah and other characters in her novels, Amond Todd is a Wisconsin native who moved to the South. “I personally love Asheville and the mountains, feeling it a good place for Rebekah to start a new life far from the old one in Wisconsin,” she says. “I love Wisconsin, but I also love North Carolina and the South where I’ve lived for 40 years and I enjoy being able to share two places that live in my heart.”

Life’s Surprises, May 2025, fiction, paperback, $16.95, by Susan Amond Todd, and published by Warren Publishing, Rock Hill, SC. For upcoming events, visit SusanAmondTodd.com.