Book Feature: Ricochet

Kellyn Carni, Author

Kellyn Carni’s debut novel Ricochet grew out of a prompt for a short story contest and draws upon a real-life event that has fascinated generations: the tragic story of Russia’s Romanov family. “After the Romanovs’ execution, there was so much mystery around what happened to them,” Carni says. “Their bodies weren’t found until decades after the execution. It left a lot of room for speculation—and hope. I think people really wanted to believe in a better outcome for at least one of the tsar’s children, and that hope fed the rumors that there was a lost Russian princess somewhere out there, living in hiding.” A fellow reader of YA (Young Adult) fantasy stories, Carni’s mother suggested Anastasia Romanov as a character for the novel. “She was my go-to reader for feedback throughout the whole process of writing this book,” says Carni.

Ricochet is the first book of a planned trilogy. Carni, who has had two children while working on the novel, hopes to publish the second in the series next year.

And, despite the YA category, Carni says it’s a story that all ages can enjoy. “I’m in my thirties but have such a love for YA fantasy,” she says. “Readers who love fantasy, historical fiction, science fiction or a good ol’ adventure story will enjoy Ricochet.” The book is also available as an audiobook.

Ricochet, February 2025, historical fantasy, hardcover $19.99, eBook $7.99, audiobook $20.95, by Kellyn Carni, and published by CamCat Publishing, LLC, Charlotte, NC. The book is available at area bookstores. Hub City Bookshop, in Spartanburg, SC, will hold a book signing Saturday, May 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn more at KellynCarni.com.