Book Feature: What Was Lost

Melissa Connelly, Author

When a memory from author Melissa Connelly’s past inspired her first novel, she had no idea how timely the story would be upon publication. “I’d been thinking about an old friend who’d been sexually abused by a high school teacher, and wondering how that impacted her adult life,” Connelly, who is in her sixties, says. From there, the story took hold in her and became What Was Lost, a novel that follows its main character Marti at ages 14 and 40.

“In the last few years, social movements have shown a light on sexual abuse,” Connelly says. “People are ready to hear survivors’ stories. My protagonist seeks an abortion before Roe v. Wade in a state where it’s illegal. Ironically and sadly, as I was writing this, I had no idea I’d be illuminating not just the past but our current moment.”

Many people will find the story meaningful, Connelly notes, including those who have felt victimized, marginalized and “othered” by their community or society, as well as those who enjoy coming-of-age stories, ones that focus on parent-child relationships and stories of how artistic expression gets expressed and crushed in lives.

“This novel is hopeful,” Connelly says. “It’s about how great change is possible and how people can become strong in their broken places.”

What Was Lost, October, 2024, fiction, paperback, $17.99, by Melissa Connelly, and published by She Writes Press, Berkeley, CA. Learn more at MelissaConnelly.com.