Book Feature: Lynacia’s Dragon

L. M. Walsh, Author

A prevalent theme among childhood stories—women waiting for and being saved by princes—inspired Lynn Walsh to write Lynacia’s Dragon, a fairy tale that, as she puts it, “rewrites the script” of happily ever after for women only by intervention of men. “I realized I had rooted in my subconscious a belief that I needed to be saved, i.e. when I remarried, life would be good again,” she says of her time as a single mother. She found other hidden messages in the stories interesting as well—that women were jealous of other women and that men were responsible for women’s happiness.

When she wrote Lynacia’s Dragon, Walsh says, her focus was on conveying the message rather than targeting a specific audience. Now that it’s published, however, feedback suggests that it has become a meaningful fairy tale for adults as well as for younger readers. “I have learned that it has been a summer read for a few ladies’ book clubs,” she says, “a fast read but with lots of discussion.”

She dedicated the book to her grandchildren and they, too, like the story. “An unexpected but treasured reaction was from my oldest grandson,” Walsh says. “I had him read a pre-publication copy, and when he finished he hugged me and thanked me as he said he was sure I wrote the book specifically for him.”

Lynacia’s Dragon, December, 2021, fiction, hardcover $25.95, paperback $14.95, by L. M. Walsh, and published by Christian Faith Publishing, Inc., Meadville, PA. Upcoming appearances include Saturday, August 17, at 3 p.m. at Barnes and Noble’s Tunnel Road location, and Saturday, September 14, from 9–11 a.m. and 1–3 p.m. at Signs for Hope in Fairview.