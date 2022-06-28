Brian Kuehn Joins Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio

Pastel artist Brian Kuehn has joined the Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio. “I am very excited to be a part of the Lucy Clark Gallery and all the great artists she represents,” Kuehn says. “Lucy works extremely hard for her artists and goes above and beyond for her customers. Lucy’s gallery is a perfect location to showcase my art as it continues to evolve.”

Kuehn had a long career as a graphic designer and computer illustrator before moving into his current work in soft pastels.

“The use of strong colors, bold lines and tight compositions is now carrying over into my pastels,” says the artist, who has a degree in graphic design from Rocky Mountain School of Art in Denver.

Kuehn’s childhood in North Dakota and his current surroundings in Western North Carolina play a prominent role in his work. “I’ve always been influenced by old poster art and images from the 1930s,” he says. “When I’m painting people I’m drawn to faces and expressions that show emotion and seem to have a story behind them.”

As a medium, soft pastels lend themselves to Kuehn’s gestural style and also to his subject matter. “It really is a combination of drawing and painting and I love the textures you can achieve with soft pastels in particular,” he says. “All my paintings are done on a black, textured background which I create by applying a black sanded pastel primer to heavy board or masonite. This gives my work a unique intensity and texture.”

The Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio is located at 51 West Main Street in Brevard. To learn more, visit LucyClarkGallery.com or call 828.884.5151.