Browse A Variety of Jewelry at Lucy Clark Gallery and Studio

As part of Brevard’s HeART of the Season studio tour, The Lucy Clark Gallery and Studio will host a multi-jeweler trunk show on Saturday, November 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, November 21, from 12—4 p.m. The show features the work of five jewelers in a variety of media, including silver, lost wax cast silver, assemblage and polymer clay, and also a variety of pieces such as rings, bracelets, necklaces and pendants.

Sascha Frowine, an artist and jeweler for more than 40 years, will be showing her jewelry made from precious stones and sterling silver. “I create one-of-a-kind pieces from a myriad of influences including mythological, multicultural, organic and whimsical,” she says. “Nature is an ever-present inspiration to me. Each piece is a personal talisman for the soul, providing empowerment and joy to the wearer.”

Diane Kuehn started working with polymer clay to create magnetic brooches to complement her hand-dyed silk scarves. The lightweight nature of polymer clay encouraged her to explore making larger pieces and to incorporate other components like pearls, beads, crystals, wire and metal. “Despite being larger in size, all of my pieces are lightweight and thus comfortable to wear,” she says.

“Polymer clay is durable and not fragile like regular ceramic clay. If you like contemporary, unique jewelry, this may be right up your alley.”

The Lucy Clark Gallery and Studio is located at 51 West Main Street in Brevard. For more information call 828.884.5151 or visit LucyClarkGallery.com.