Build Your Own Personalized Itinerary for Blue Ridge Craft Trails Month

By Emma Castleberry

July is Blue Ridge Craft Trails Month in Henderson County. Three trails—Wandering Flat Rock, The Heart of Hendersonville and Finding Wonder in the Henderson County Outskirts—take visitors to 13 sites across the region. Special events during the month of July will include open houses, demonstrations and kiln firings. “Hosted in partnership between the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area and the Henderson County Tourism Development Authority, Blue Ridge Craft Trails Month celebrates the rich craft traditions—both contemporary and traditional—found in Henderson County and throughout Western North Carolina,” says Leslie Hartley, communications manager for Blue Ridge National Heritage Area, which debuted the trails in 2020.

Art MoB Studios & Marketplace is a stop on “The Heart of Hendersonville’’ Blue Ridge Craft Trail. “Blue Ridge Craft Trails Month focuses on reminding us of our heritage and the traditions of crafts in our region and how our artists of today are trying to carry that on,” says Art MoB owner Michele Sparks. Art MoB will have basket maker Teresa Jordan in the gallery on Saturday, July 9, and Thursday, July 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Saturday, July 23, traditional potter Honey Burrell will be demonstrating the creation of jug face pots. On every Monday throughout July, Sharon Richmond will be demonstrating traditional rug hooking. Other stops on the Hendersonville trail include Woodlands Gallery, A Walk in the Woods, Carolina Mountain Artist Guild and Apple Country Woodcrafters, which will host an open house on Sunday, July 24, from 1–4 p.m.

On the Finding Wonder in the Henderson County Outskirts trail, visitors will find needle felted and wet felted landscapes at Lorraine Cathey Fiberworks; sgraffito-decorated pottery at Dian Magie Pottery; high-fired durable folk and art pottery at Leftwich Pottery; and a diverse group of fiber artists at Heritage Weavers & Fiber Artists located on the grounds of Historic Johnson Farm. Three gallery locations make up the Wandering Flat Rock Craft Trail: The Gallery at Flat Rock, Firefly Gallery and Sweet Magnolia Gallery.

Each trail features additional stops for enhancing your experience, from historic sites and wilderness areas to quaint restaurants and lodging. The website features a variety of suggested itineraries that can be organized by specific craft or location. It also features a calendar of events that will be held during Blue Ridge Craft Trails Month. “Although we promote the trails year-round, we enjoy shining a special spotlight on them during the summer,” says Michelle Owens, executive director of the Henderson County TDA. “Visitors will find friendly artists welcoming them into their studios and galleries and find one-of-a-kind pieces to take home.”

For more information, visit VisitHendersonvilleNC.org/businesses/craft-trails.