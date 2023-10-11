Carnival-themed Exhibit, Reception at Mark Bettis Gallery

Mark Bettis Gallery presents Anomalies, a solo exhibition of new glass and mixed media by Deb Williams. There will be a fall carnival-themed opening reception for Anomalies on Friday, October 13, at Mark Bettis River Arts District Gallery—costumes encouraged—and the show will run through Saturday, October 21. “This show is going to be so much fun,” says gallery owner Mark Bettis. “Deb Williams has branched out in a direction that I think everyone will love. It is quirky, fun and creative.”

Williams says the concept for Anomalies began with her ruminating on the concept of diversity. “I personally love how people choose to show their individuality,” she says. “Purple hair, clothing, art are some of the ways we like to show the world our inner selves or even who we want to become. I have translated these observations into the animal kingdom and mixed media. For example, I have a deer with piercings and a mohawk, a crow with antlers and a baby bird wearing stripes when the others are wearing a plain color.” She has combined the unexpected subject matter with unexpected materials, such as rust and rubber.

In glass, Williams has combined some of her familiar tools, such as sculpting and mold making, with a new creative approach. “I have been working in glass for nearly 20 years,” she says. “I felt it was time to step back, get some new inspiration and new outlook on my work. I’m a lifelong learner so expanding my creative abilities is refreshing and exciting.”

Mark Bettis Gallery is in the River Arts District at 123 Roberts Street, Asheville. Learn more at MarkBettisGallery.com.