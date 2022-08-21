Carolina Mountains Literary Festival Returns

By Natasha Anderson

The Carolina Mountains Literary Festival (CMLF) draws dozens of authors to Burnsville Thursday, September 8, through Saturday, September 10. The annual event brings readers, writers, listeners and learners of all ages together to share stories and ideas, and make human-to-human connections around the craft of the written word.

“After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we are excited to bring this event back to the community,” says festival director Katie Anne Towner. “We have all very much missed this opportunity to come together.”

The festival kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday with a free all-ages performance of “Metaphors Be With You: An Informative, Slightly Irreverent & Totally Tremendous Guide to Living the Poet’s Life with Allan Wolf (of the species Poemo sapiens)” at Burnsville Town Center.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, authors in fiction, poetry, memoir, nonfiction and young adult literature will give free readings and discussions via 45-minute sessions in venues around the Burnsville Town Square. Authors’ books are sold throughout the festival at Town Center, and there will be two opportunities each day to have books signed. Four three-hour writing workshops for practicing and aspiring writers are also offered as a part of the festival. They are led by poet Steve Cushman, memoirist Anjali Enjeti, fiction author Jessica Handler and multi-genre writer Vicki Lane.

“The lineup this year is an impressive range of talent and topics,” says Towner. “More than 20 authors and poets will share their insights into everything from ancient self-care practices, Gullah Geechee food and culture, and the magical world of puppetry, to sports, environmentalism and writing for social justice.”

The Saturday night keynote event takes place at Burnsville Town Center at 7 p.m. and features David Joy, a 12th-generation North Carolinian and author of four Appalachian noir novels, including the Edgar Award finalist Where All Light Tends to Go, which has been adapted for a feature film starring Billy Bob Thornton and Robin Wright.

“David is a product of the soil and legacies of these mountains and a storyteller of the highest order,” says CMLF board vice chair Dan Barron. “His work reflects a bit of Cormac McCarthy with a touch of Ron Rash, but his books are all David Joy, with tension and wonderment built to the last page.”

Most festival events are free and open to the public. Guests must register in advance for the Saturday night Keynote and the writing workshops. For more information about the festival and to see the complete list of authors, visit the Carolina Mountains Literary Festival website at CMLitFest.org.