Celebrate 10 Years with Art MoB Studios on May 20

Art MoB Studios and Gallery celebrates their 10th anniversary this month with a public event on Saturday, May 20 featuring light refreshments, artist demonstrations, a silent auction and show specials including discounted artwork. The all-day event will culminate with a reception from 4–7 p.m. with cake, music and champagne. The silent auction will run through the month of May and proceeds will go to provide Henderson County art teachers with supplies.

“Anniversaries are more than opportunities to recognize milestones,” says Michele Sparks, owner of Art MoB. “They provide a space for our artists to pause and reflect on their journey with us and their personal role in it. Over the years there have been notable constants in our core values and our commitment to staying true to our strong roots while showcasing how we have grown into something so fabulous for our artists and community.”

Art MoB represents more than 90 local artists and is home to five working studios. Demonstrations during the anniversary celebration will be presented by Joannie Keokosky in beaded jewelry, Honey Burrell in pottery, Diane Dean in acrylic, Kristie Grove in watercolor, Simone Wood in watercolor, Don and Sue Osterberg in pastels, Ed Morris in oils and Virginia Pendergrass in oils.

The mission of the gallery has always centered around promoting local artists and fostering a vibrant arts community in Hendersonville. Sparks says that the gallery’s 10-year success is a result of focusing on the experience of both the client and the artist in curating the gallery. “There is no better compliment than when the locals bring their visitors to Art MoB and tell me that it was the first place they wanted to take everyone to,” she says. “The sense of community with our artists is a big part of Art MoB.”

For more information, please visit our website or call us at 828-693-4545.