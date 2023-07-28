Celebrate Art August 5–31 in Hendersonville

The Art League of Henderson County hosts its inaugural juried exhibit, Celebrate Art, from Saturday, August 5, through Thursday, August 31, at Art Place Gallery and the adjacent Art Place Studios in Hendersonville. The exhibit will feature two- and three-dimensional works in a variety of media by regional artists from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee, with prizes totaling $2,500.

This will be the first regional juried exhibit for Hendersonville since 2019 and entries will be selected by juror Elizabeth Goddard, executive director of the Spartanburg Art Museum since 2013. Goddard holds an MFA in art education with a concentration in contemporary museum practices, and previously served as curator for the Urban Institute of Contemporary Arts in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Lucy Clark, owner of Lucy Clark Gallery, will be the judge for the exhibit. “This area is rich with art, both traditional and contemporary,” says Clark. “It is my hope that the show will be filled with all that the WNC art scene has to offer.”

The exhibit will officially open to the public on August 5, with a reception from 12–6 p.m. On Friday, August 4, Clark will discuss the prize-winning entries and how she chose them at a ticketed review party and luncheon. “I lean into the voice of an artist,” says Clark of her judging approach. “Training and experience can be secondary to the authenticity of the artist and what they are attempting to convey. Art is incredibly subjective—there is a place in each person that can be touched by it and everyone will have a different reaction to each piece that is viewed. I attempt to ‘see’ each piece from where the artist expounds on the technique and allows their chosen medium to speak through them.”

Art Place Studios and Art Place Gallery are located at 2021 Asheville Highway, Hendersonville. Tickets for the review party are limited and available at ArtLeagueHVL.org.