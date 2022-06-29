Celebrating One Year at eARThly Minds Gallery

Owners Kristen Mode and Sabrina Romero are excited to celebrate the one-year anniversary of eARThly Minds Gallery, which they launched during the pandemic. “Many, like ourselves, found themselves without jobs and turned to full-time creating,” says Mode. “This fueled the spark to open a creative haven, to share a light during a rather strange time.”

The experience at eARThly Minds is unique in a number of ways. “Unlike many galleries we encourage touch, smell, kids and dogs,” says Mode. The plant-filled space also features a lounge where visitors can relax and enjoy drinks, live music and workshops, as well as a gift shop that sells locally made soaps, cookies, CBD products and tea. “It is our home away from home,” says Mode. “We want anyone and everyone to feel comfortable to come inside.”

The way eARThly Minds works with artists is unique, as well. The gallery provides rotating monthly wall and shelf rentals and no commissions are taken from artist sales. “We provide a space for up-and-coming artists to get exposure, invest in themselves and sell their work at the price they want,” says Mode. “We are very accepting of all art forms, but we try to go with an earthy, natural, funky feel—the rainbow giraffes of the family.”

Jen Seuss, owner and artist at Blue Lotus Design Studios, displays her jewelry at the gallery. “I love being a part of eARThly Minds Gallery because it feels much more welcoming, cozy and personal than many other spaces,” she says. “Kristen and Sabrina truly care about the artists they represent and go out of their way to get to know everyone and create an atmosphere of community and mutual support rather than competition.”

On the first and last Sundays of each month, eARThly Minds Gallery presents art pop-ups with vendors, food trucks and musicians. The next events are on July 3 at Iron Key Brewing Company in Columbus and July 31 at Green River Brew Depot in Saluda. The gallery also celebrates the Saluda Shop and Stroll on the first Friday of each month with extended hours, light libations and live music. On July 2, violinist Sandy Herrault will be performing.

eARThly Minds Gallery is located at 19 Pearson Falls Road in Saluda. For more information, visit Facebook.com/earthlymindsgallery.