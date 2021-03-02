Celebrating Zelda & Creativity at Aurora Studio & Gallery

The sixth annual Zelda Fitzgerald Week takes place virtually Monday, March 8, through Saturday, March 13. Aurora Studio & Gallery presents the event in order to shed light on the healing aspects of the arts while honoring Fitzgerald—widely known as husband F. Scott’s muse—as a multi-talented artist in her own right. Fitzgerald died in a fire along with eight other women while receiving treatment at Highland Hospital in Asheville on March 10, 1948.

“Hosting this event is our way of educating the greater community on the complexities that often accompany individuals who are impacted by mental health challenges or addiction,” says Aurora Studio & Gallery founder and board president Lori Greenberg. “Isolation can be a destructive force in the lives of people who are suffering, so we offer supportive art workshops to help break that isolation while building community and creating beauty through the visual arts.”

The week includes lectures, workshops, dramatic and musical performances and a virtual tour of The Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald Museum located in Montgomery, Alabama. On Monday, the museum’s executive director, Alaina Doten, PhD, presents The Myth of the Southern Belle: Facts Versus Fiction of Zelda’s Formative Years. On Tuesday, Tom Hearron, PhD, shares the literature and letters of both Zelda and F. Scott, exploring their turbulent relationship, the creativity it spawned and the connections between their lives and their fiction.

Wednesday, licensed marriage and family therapist and board-certified art therapist Evie Lindemann presents The Shadow and the Sunlight: Managing Internal Struggles with Art. Lindemann offers an overview of the relationship between trauma, art and health, and invites the audience into a community dialogue. Via Zoom, she will also share art from the month-long show of the same name held at The Spotlight Gallery’s Wedge Studios, in Asheville.

“When we are able to tap into our creativity, remarkable things can happen, thoughts and feelings can change, and we can emerge with greater clarity and relief,” says Lindemann.

Other activities include a Zelda-inspired gouache and watercolor painting workshop held on Thursday; an imaginary interview between Zelda and an Asheville reporter based on historical research, performed on Friday; and a presentation including excerpts from a musical created by Roger Cook and the late Les Reed, along with a video filmed by Cook for the event, presented Saturday.

“Most people think of Zelda Fitzgerald as the wife of F. Scott and as a party gal, but I want people to see beyond the flapper girl persona and glimpse the real humanity within her,” says event founder James MacKenzie. “She was a brilliant artist who displayed great insight and empathy. If we can help people to see her as a whole person, our event will be a success.”

Each event begins at 7 p.m. on the scheduled date. Tickets are available by donation. Learn more and reserve tickets at AuroraStudio-Gallery.com.