Check Out Creative Workshops, New Art in the River Arts District

In the River Arts District (RAD), artists continue their group exploration of monthly themes with Expanding Horizons. Several galleries are holding exhibitions on this theme throughout the month, with some hosting opening receptions on Second Saturday, August 10. Other events to showcase art and engage the public include workshops, a music jam and a twice-monthly art salon.

At Jaime Byrd Contemporary Art Gallery, artist Jaime Byrd will unveil her newest 60” x 36” oil painting, Reach Out, for the River Arts District Artists’ (RADA’s) monthly theme. “Reach Out speaks to the emotions that color and horizon can often evoke,” says gallery manager Adam Cohen.

“In this semi-abstract work, she used sweeping motions and colors to explore the longing and connection we feel towards distant horizons. The process reflects our emotional journey and innate desire to reach beyond the present and connect with something greater.” Byrd will be in the gallery during Second Saturday to showcase her multimedia Extensible Art, which includes her paintings as well as the digital film creations based off the original artwork with video footage and sounds she has recorded over the past decade.

Additional August events include Art Garden AVL’s Expanding Horizons opening reception from 4:15 to 6 p.m. on Second Saturday; Open Jam Night at Art Garden AVL on Friday, August 9, from 7–10 p.m.; and two workshops at Trackside Studios: Exploring Boundless Through Art on Sunday, August 11, and Pyrography, Wood Burning on Friday, August 2, and Friday, August 16.

Looking ahead to September, Small Batch Glass will offer interactive glassblowing, with the chance to work one on one with a professional glass artist in the hot shop and watch the transformation of molten glass into a work of art. After the session, the handcrafted piece will be ready to take home in one to two weeks. Reservations are being taken now on the website, SmallBatchGlassBlowing.com.

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists.