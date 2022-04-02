Cheers to 30! at Grovewood Gallery

Local icon Grovewood Gallery is celebrating 30 years on Saturday and Sunday, April 9 and 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. The free event, Cheers to 30!, will feature artist demonstrations, live music, refreshments and discounts on most of the gallery’s merchandise.

Barbara Blomberg, Marilyn Patton and S.M. “Buddy” Patton established the gallery in 1992. The space’s robust history of supporting local craftspeople stretches back before then, though, to when the gallery housed the Homespun Shops of Biltmore Industries. “Thirty years of being an important part of the rich craft and art tradition of WNC and representing a multitude of artists is a great accomplishment,” says Andrea Kulish, who will be present during the celebration to demonstrate the ancient Ukrainian art of pysanky, a wax-resistant method of decorating Easter eggs.

“Grovewood Gallery features art by over 400 artists around the country and is a huge supporter of local artists.”

In addition to Kulish’s demonstration, Cheers to 30! will feature demonstrations by three other North Carolina artists, including doll maker Charlie Patricolo on Sunday. “I know that most folks don’t know the first thing about dollmaking,” Patricolo says, “so even those with the littlest interest in the fiber arts will get to see how a dollmaker takes flat fabric and creates a three-dimensional figure with simple tools and techniques.”

Wildlife sculptor Roger Martin will be outside working on a clay sculpture that will later be cast in bronze. “Lost-wax bronze casting is a complicated process,” he says, “and I think collectors have a greater appreciation for the work when they understand how it is created.”

Bryan Koontz will be doing live fine art illustrations at Cheers to 30!. “Over the last 30 years, Grovewood Gallery has featured local, regional and national artists who have displayed great skill and creativity in the works they have produced,” he says. “The availability and exposure to this exceptional work brings a beauty and richness to our community that some communities of our size never have. I think these artistic treasures foster a healthy and inspirational dimension to our lives and local culture that is much needed in our community and world today.”

Grovewood Village is located at 111 Grovewood Road, adjacent to and below the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available onsite. To learn more, visit Grovewood.com or call 828.214.7768.