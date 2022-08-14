Cherishing Mountain Moments at Asheville Gallery of Art

The work of Robin Altman will be on display at the Asheville Gallery of Art through Wednesday, August 31, in the exhibition Cherishing Mountain Moments. “These paintings were all inspired by people, animals and nature that I have seen here in the Asheville area,” says Altman. “I chose the word ‘cherishing’ because that is what I do as an artist of the natural world. I cherish and appreciate what lives around me here in the mountains.”

Altman grew up in Laguna Beach, CA, and studied art at Principia College in IL. She traveled extensively to study the art masters and paint on location before moving to Asheville four years ago. Altman and her husband Paul, a musician, found themselves growing weary of West Coast life. “A good artist friend of mine had talked about Asheville to me, saying that it was a lovely artist colony,” Altman says. “Paul and I came out for a vacation and decided we would both fit here artistically and musically. ” Paul will be playing at the reception for Altman’s exhibition on Friday, August 5, from 5–8 p.m.

“When I moved here, I switched from watercolor to acrylic and oil as my medium,” she says. “My subject matter changed from coastal beach scenes to mountains, bears, cabins and waterfalls. I’m excited to show people what I’ve been up to and how I feel about living here in the Appalachian Mountains.”

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville. To learn more, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com or follow on Facebook.