Bryan E. Robinson, Ph.D., Author

Bryan Robinson’s new book helps draw the line between working and living. “In a culture where doing is more valued than being, achieving balance between the two is a never-ending dance,” says Robinson. “I wrote this book to help people (including myself) find that sweet spot where a busy life intersects with idle moments to chill without imperatives—nothing to rush to, fix or accomplish, the present moment where real life exists.”

A licensed psychotherapist in private practice, Robinson is a professor emeritus at UNC-Charlotte and lives in Asheville. His new book, he says, is a book of practical, monthly motivations for “anyone struggling to slow down, relax and bring a peaceful balance to work and home life.” #CHILL instructs on “being mindfully present in the world and dealing with life’s curve balls—unexpected frustrations, hardships and obstacles,” Robinson says. “Readings include such topics as dealing with perfection, impatience, control, judgment, isolation, rejection, frustration, prioritizing, multitasking and self-compassion.”

#CHILL: Turn Off Your Job and Turn On Your Life, December, 2018, self-help, hardcover $22.99, eBook $11.99, audiobook $20.00, by Bryan E. Robinson, and published by William Morrow, New York, NY. To learn more, visit BryanRobinsonBooks.com. A book launch will be held at Malaprop’s Bookstore and Café on Friday, January 11, from 6–8 p.m.