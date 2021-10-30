Citron Gallery Opens in Asheville

Citron Gallery, a new hybrid studio and contemporary fine art gallery, is now open in downtown Asheville. A reception introducing the space and its premiere exhibition Beginnings, takes place Saturday, November 6, from 5–8 p.m. Exhibiting artists will be present and available to discuss their work and their process.

“We are passionate about creating art and creating a space that welcomes art appreciators and collectors to experience work in new and expansive ways,” says Frances Domingues of herself and her Citron Gallery co-founders Melinda and Rand Kramer. “Visitors, collectors, appreciators and the artists themselves can always find common ground in their lived and shared experiences.”

Domingues is a metal artist who works with paint, rust and alchemy. Rand Kramer works in oils and mixed media. The two shared a studio in the River Arts District for several years before the Kramers moved away and Domingues began working from a home studio in Weaverville. Two years later, the Kramers moved back to Asheville and the idea of opening a gallery together was formed.

“It all started over a glass of wine in their backyard,” says Domingues. “It was the birth of something new, a new energy, but in a sense we started creating this a long time ago.”

Beginnings features work by painter Betty Clark and mixed media and collage artist Anna Carll, as well as Domingues and Kramer. The exhibit runs through Saturday, November 27. It is the first of many planned exhibitions to display an eclectic body of work from top talent in a variety of mediums.

“The gallery will be an ever-evolving and growing entity where we can showcase new and innovative artists’ work,” says Kramer. “This is just the beginning.”

Citron Gallery is located at 60 Biltmore Avenue, in Asheville. Learn more at CitronGallery.com.