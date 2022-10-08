Citron Gallery presents Here and Now: A Group Exhibition, opening with a reception on Saturday, October 15, from 5–8 p.m. The exhibition, which runs through November 30, will feature new works from a range of national and international artists in a variety of media, including oil, acrylic, organic matter, clay, metal, copper and paper.

Dorothy Ganek is a new member in the gallery and she will be presenting some of her contemporary art works in Here and Now. “It pleases me to show my work to the Asheville community and hope they find my intuitive style of painting interesting,” she says.

Kerry Schroeder says that the show’s theme draws inspiration from both memories and nature, which feature prominently in her work. “It is going to be so interesting to see how this diverse group of artists individually interprets these themes,” she says. “It never ceases to fascinate me the many different ways artists see and interpret the world. Being in this show is a great opportunity to experience viewpoints other than my own. Citron Gallery has brought together a group of artists that are making work that is unique, authentic, thoughtful and at a very high level.”

To learn more, visit CitronGallery.com or call 828.785.4131.