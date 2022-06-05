Clay Day Returns to the Folk Art Center

The Southern Highland Craft Guild will host its first Clay Day since 2019 on Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Folk Art Center. The free, outdoor event will take place on the lawn behind the center’s auditorium and there will be hands-on activities and craft demonstrations in wheel-throwing, hand-building, raku firing, surface design and other clay techniques.

Ann Gleason, a potter, sculptor and SHCG member, helps with the raku glazing at Clay Day. “People can buy a pot and glaze it, then Steven Forbes will fire it in the raku kiln,” she says. “Children and adults have a blast at Clay Day and many stay all day with us. After two years of COVID-19 canceling this fun event, I’m really looking forward to it.”

For polymer artist Tamela Wells, Clay Day will be the first time since the pandemic began that she has publicly demonstrated her craft. “Unless you can visit an artist’s studio, you don’t get to see how things are made,” she says. “Clay Day features artists at work and can be inspirational to young folks. As a kid, I was fascinated by watching people making things and it probably shaped my choice of career as a maker. Since the Folk Art Center is home to the headquarters of the Southern Highland Craft Guild, the community benefits by learning about the oldest craft guild in the US while also seeing today’s artists at work.”

Craft lovers should also mark their calendars for the Guild’s Mini Pop-up Fair at the Folk Art Center on Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Folk Art Center is located at Milepost 382 of the Blue Ridge Parkway, just north of the Highway 70 entrance in east Asheville. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Learn more at SouthernHighlandGuild.org.